Al Roker teaming up with OU to break world record

5 hrs ago

The Today Show's Al Roker is hoping to team up with the University of Oklahoma to break a world record in Norman! OU will attempt to break the world record for the world's largest human weather symbols . The university is hoping to see 3,000 people from Sooner Nation roll out to the first stop on Rokerthon's second record-setting, cross-country journey.

