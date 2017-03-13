Aiden Street | Movers & Shakers 2017 ...

Aiden Street | Movers & Shakers 2017 - " Change Agents

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Library Journal

Aiden Street has all the instincts of a great librarian. "I want to know what keeps people up at night-what are they worried about and what can the library do to help them achieve their goals?" As regional coordinator for the Pioneer Library System , Norman, OK, and Moore Branch manager, she is perfectly situated to help alleviate some of those worries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 7 hr Cordwainer Trout 22
News Local Attorney Concerned About Errors In Shorte... 12 hr ohcrap 1
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 13 hr Injun 18
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 13 hr Alvin Boss 8
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 16 hr Gilbert Johnson 8
FAA Accountability Board Corrupt (Sep '07) Fri LRB324 18
Wendy Teague Fri Wendy Teague is S... 76
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,637,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC