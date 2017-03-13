Aiden Street | Movers & Shakers 2017 - " Change Agents
Aiden Street has all the instincts of a great librarian. "I want to know what keeps people up at night-what are they worried about and what can the library do to help them achieve their goals?" As regional coordinator for the Pioneer Library System , Norman, OK, and Moore Branch manager, she is perfectly situated to help alleviate some of those worries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Journal.
