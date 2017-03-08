Adventure Week in the Gardens set for next week
Myriad Botanical Gardens will offer Adventure Week at the Gardens next week. From bugs and dancing, to hammering and painting, scavenger hunts and plain old playing, activities will happen under the pavilion, on the pavilion lawn and inside the Crystal Bridge Tropical Conservatory.
