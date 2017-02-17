Woman Out For A Walk Sexually Assault...

Woman Out For A Walk Sexually Assaulted In Norman

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

University Police in Norman are on the lookout for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was out for a walk near N. Berry Rd. and W. Robinson St., Saturday night. According to a report, the woman was walking westbound on Robinson around 10:15 p.m. when she says she was grabbed from behind and forced near some trees where the assault took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anthony Palma Due Back In Court Thursday 8 hr threetimes 1
News Storm Causes Flooding At OKC National Memorial ... 11 hr typeacall 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 12 hr PCN 6
News Oklahoma City considers taxes on short-term ren... 17 hr rentallol 2
Bakers Helper 19 hr Carol Yarborough 1
Sara Hart: Stuck Up 19 hr Jamie Dundee 1
Anglea Lansdown: Fat and Can't Sing Sun Nicole Lane 3
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,032,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC