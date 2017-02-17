Woman Out For A Walk Sexually Assaulted In Norman
University Police in Norman are on the lookout for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was out for a walk near N. Berry Rd. and W. Robinson St., Saturday night. According to a report, the woman was walking westbound on Robinson around 10:15 p.m. when she says she was grabbed from behind and forced near some trees where the assault took place.
