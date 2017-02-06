Woman ordered to trial in baby's death
The former owner of a Noble day care has been ordered to trial on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 4-month-old girl left in her care. Special Judge Michael Tupper ruled that evidence presented at a preliminary hearing Monday was sufficient to hold Melissa Clark, 46, for trial.
