What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 28, 20...

What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 28, 2017: See 'Ugly Bugs' at the Sam...

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History and the Oklahoma Microscopy Society celebrate 20 years of the Oklahoma Ugly Bug contest with an exhibition of larger-than-life photos of insects, all captured by the contest's previous winners. Open to all Oklahoma elementary schools, the annual "Ugly Bug" competition is designed to get students interested in microscopy and entomology at a young age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life 1 hr Jamie Dundee 6
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 1 hr Jamie Dundee 6
Angela Lansdown Fat & Stuck Up 1 hr Matt Metheny 3
Wendy Teague 1 hr MHS1991 62
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 12 hr HopeforJustice 14
News Man robbed while on side of interstate in Oklah... 13 hr twolimosforpodunkers 1
News Families Of DUI Victims Support New Oklahoma Da... 18 hr moredata 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Cleveland County was issued at February 28 at 9:05AM CST

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,014 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC