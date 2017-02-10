What to do in Oklahoma on Feb. 12, 2017: See 'Don Pasquale (In...

The University of Oklahoma School of Music and University Theatre is reinventing Gaetano Donizetti's 1841 comedic opera with "Don Pasquale ." Image provided NORMAN-Donizetti's comedic opera "Don Pasquale " will take the stage at the Reynolds Performing Arts Center on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus for a final performance at 3 p.m. today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.