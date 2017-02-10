Vince Gill, Pentatonix among early Grammy winners
Gill, who was born in Norman and grew up in Oklahoma City, received his 21st career Grammy during this afternoon's pre-telecast ceremony. Already the winner of more Grammys than any other male country artist, the Country Music Hall of Famer earned his latest golden gramophone for best American roots song for penning "Kid Sister," the title track for the latest album from the Western swing supergroup The Time Jumpers.
