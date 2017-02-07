Victim of Norman shooting had taken out protective order against suspect, court records show
A woman killed Wednesday morning in a shooting in Norman had taken out a victim protective order against her husband, whom police were seeking in connection with the shooting, court documents show. Authorities suspect Timothy Michael Deffner, of Norman, of shooting and killing his wife, Cayann Patterson Deffner, and another man, Bryan Young, Wednesday morning in Norman.
