US Attorney: 7 Oklahomans responsible for Arkansas gem heist
A federal prosecutor says seven Oklahomans were involved in a bold but quick 2015 jewelry store robbery in Little Rock, including two men arrested Monday. U.S. Attorney Chris Thyer said Tuesday that 27-year-old Quinshod Shaw was arrested in Norman, Oklahoma, while 29-year-old Darris Denton was served with a warrant at a prison in Stringfield, Oklahoma.
