US Attorney: 7 Oklahomans responsible...

US Attorney: 7 Oklahomans responsible for Arkansas gem heist

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A federal prosecutor says seven Oklahomans were involved in a bold but quick 2015 jewelry store robbery in Little Rock, including two men arrested Monday. U.S. Attorney Chris Thyer said Tuesday that 27-year-old Quinshod Shaw was arrested in Norman, Oklahoma, while 29-year-old Darris Denton was served with a warrant at a prison in Stringfield, Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela Lanadown Can't Sing 2 hr DaTruth 4
Wendy Teague 6 hr MHS1991 50
News My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD 11 hr MyPhartss 2
News NARAL Releases Statement on Dangerous OK Bill R... 20 hr yessur 1
News OKC Lands Spot In OpenTable's List Of 25 Most R... Mon cupid 1
News Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos... Sun WarForOil 2
News Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f... Feb 11 sentencesandgrammar 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,271 • Total comments across all topics: 278,859,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC