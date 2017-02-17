US Attorney: 7 Oklahomans responsible...

US Attorney: 7 Oklahomans responsible for Arkansas gem heist

A federal prosecutor says seven Oklahomans were involved in a bold but quick 2015 jewelry store robbery in Little Rock, including two men arrested Monday. U.S. Attorney Chris Thyer said Tuesday that Quinshod Shaw, 27, was arrested in Norman, Oklahoma, while Darris Denton, 29, was served with a warrant at a prison in Stringfield, Oklahoma.

