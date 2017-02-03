University: Body found in Oklahoma Ci...

University: Body found in Oklahoma City was Oklahoma student

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his p... 5 hr relatedtolizareds 3
News Grandmother admits to horrifying abuse of grand... 14 hr Dress me Granny 2
Wendy Teague Sat MHS1991 41
News Oklahoma City grandmother accused of dressing a... Fri magicpollster 1
News 1 Dead In 2 Vehicle Accident On South Agnew Fri bodyrepair 1
News Familly Justice Center opens Thursday Fri Justicereally 1
News Committee Recommends Giving State Rep. Dan Kirb... Thu bulldogheel 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Cleveland County was issued at February 05 at 4:14AM CST

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,039 • Total comments across all topics: 278,578,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC