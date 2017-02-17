Two sentenced in 2008 killing of Norman man

An Oklahoma City man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty in Cleveland County to a first-degree murder charge in the 2008 death of Cory Jay Bodily. Bobby Lee Perkins, 52, in an appearance before District Judge Lori Walkley on Thursday, said he preferred to be sentenced to life in prison "and avoid causing any more commotion."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.