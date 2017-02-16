Two gunmen arrested in 2015 jewelry store robbery
The FBI and Little Rock police say two gunmen have been arrested in connection to a 2015 smash-and-grab robbery at a local jewelry store. Christopher R. Thyer, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced Tuesday the arrests of 27-year-old Quinshod Shaw and 29-year-old Darris Denton, both of Oklahoma City, who were wanted in the midday robbery of Roberson's Fine Jewelry on September 22, 2015.
