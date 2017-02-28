Tucker Carlson argues with Bill Nye a...

Tucker Carlson argues with Bill Nye about climate change

17 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

In this video, Tucker Carlson keeps saying Bill Nye is not a scientist, but a "popularizer," which Carlson seems to think means global warming is bogus. Best part is near the end when Nye picks up his phone and shows the stopwatch with six seconds on it and says to Carlson, "This is how long it takes you to interrupt me."

