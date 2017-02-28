Tucker Carlson argues with Bill Nye about climate change
In this video, Tucker Carlson keeps saying Bill Nye is not a scientist, but a "popularizer," which Carlson seems to think means global warming is bogus. Best part is near the end when Nye picks up his phone and shows the stopwatch with six seconds on it and says to Carlson, "This is how long it takes you to interrupt me."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|13 min
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|1 hr
|projectedpast
|1
|Report: Midwest City Needs More Police Officers
|4 hr
|anotherresearch
|1
|Forecast predicts Midwest tornadoes, wildfires ...
|18 hr
|Duke defender
|1
|Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Wendy Teague
|Tue
|MHS1991
|62
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC