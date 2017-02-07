Tornado warnings issued in Louisiana ...

Tornado warnings issued in Louisiana and Mississippi

Powerful thunderstorms were lighting up radar monitors and prompting multiple tornado warnings as twisters threatened large parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. The national Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 2.7 million people in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama would be at the highest risk of severe weather on Tuesday.

