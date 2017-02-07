Thunderstorms bring hail, strong wind...

Thunderstorms bring hail, strong winds to Arkansas; hundreds lose power

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Forecasters say several areas saw hail, strong winds and frequent lightning as the storm system crossed the state. Trees and power lines were downed in some parts of central Arkansas, and about 1,500 homes and businesses were without electricity Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Municipalities Leery Over Governor's Grocery Ta... 2 hr Timothyleery 1
News Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discove... 7 hr femur 1
News "Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant 7 hr WarForOil 2
Wendy Teague 23 hr MHS1991 43
News Woman found dead in burned Oklahoma City home, ... Mon deadwomentellnotales 1
News Religious leaders share their views on immigrat... Mon nineeleveneverhappen 1
News What To Expect At Today's State Of The State Ad... Mon grandexpectations 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,591 • Total comments across all topics: 278,654,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC