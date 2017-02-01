Three-way race set in Norman's Ward 5

Three-way race set in Norman's Ward 5

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NewsOK.com

A three-way race is on the ballot for the Ward 5 seat on the Norman City Council. Incumbent James Chappel faces opponents Phillip Hillian and Sereta Wilson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1 Dead In 2 Vehicle Accident On South Agnew 1 hr bodyrepair 1
News Familly Justice Center opens Thursday 2 hr Justicereally 1
News Committee Recommends Giving State Rep. Dan Kirb... 13 hr bulldogheel 1
News Advocates Say Excessive Fines Cause Cycle Of In... Thu backpedal 1
News Rogers County Man Claims Invention Can Prevent ... Thu dontknow 1
News Scott Mitchell On Whetsel: "It's Going To Come ... Thu dontknow 1
News Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing (Mar '07) Thu Cheryl Milligan 188
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,519,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC