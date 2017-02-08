Streetcar work begins in Bricktown
Mayor Mick Cornett said Tuesday that the MAPS 3 streetcar system promises to be a transformative addition to Oklahoma City's transit landscape. Cornett spoke at a ceremony in Bricktown to formally kick off construction of the downtown streetcar line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|TFCN
|22
|Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ...
|1 hr
|helpthechildren
|1
|Wendy Teague
|5 hr
|Wendy Teague is Ugly
|45
|Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|Scott Hanna
|21
|Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide...
|8 hr
|thataintworkin
|2
|One Arrested In Connection With NW Okc Shooting
|8 hr
|thataintworkin
|1
|Family members were present when lawyer shot
|8 hr
|anotheronebitesth...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC