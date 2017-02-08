Streetcar work begins in Bricktown

Streetcar work begins in Bricktown

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Mayor Mick Cornett said Tuesday that the MAPS 3 streetcar system promises to be a transformative addition to Oklahoma City's transit landscape. Cornett spoke at a ceremony in Bricktown to formally kick off construction of the downtown streetcar line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 1 hr TFCN 22
News Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ... 1 hr helpthechildren 1
Wendy Teague 5 hr Wendy Teague is Ugly 45
Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16) 7 hr Scott Hanna 21
News Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide... 8 hr thataintworkin 2
News One Arrested In Connection With NW Okc Shooting 8 hr thataintworkin 1
News Family members were present when lawyer shot 8 hr anotheronebitesth... 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,682,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC