Shawn Mendes: 'Camila Cabello will take over the world'
The pair collaborated on the 2015 single 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and now that Camila has left Fifth Harmony to launch her own solo career, Shawn is tipping her for huge success. He told Billboard: "It would take a big force to stop her from taking over the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma City considers taxes on short-term ren...
|2 hr
|rentallol
|2
|Bakers Helper
|4 hr
|Carol Yarborough
|1
|Sara Hart: Stuck Up
|4 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Anglea Lansdown: Fat and Can't Sing
|14 hr
|Nicole Lane
|3
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|Bishop Caractor
|479
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Wendy Teague
|Sun
|MHS1991
|53
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC