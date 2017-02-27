Sentencing of Moore contractor accused of fraud during 2013 tornado postponed
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK - Glenn McCoy, who spent a year on the run hiding out in Kentucky, pleaded no contest to 6 counts of fraud in Cleveland County. According to KOCO, on Monday, some of his victims showed up to testify at his sentencing hearing in Cleveland County.
