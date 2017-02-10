Security Heightened For Judges Following Norman Double Homicide
The Cleveland County Courthouse was on lockdown during the early morning hours of Feb. 8, and News 9 has learned at least two judges had officers stationed at their home while authorities searched for Timothy Michael Deffner, who was suspected of shooting and killing his estranged wife as well as her divorce attorney the night before. "It was very frightening," said Jeff Virgin, the Cleveland County Judge who presided over the divorce case between Deffner and his wife Cayann.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|5 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Sat
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Sat
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Wendy Teague
|Sat
|MHS1991
|49
|Metro Family Hit By Man Leading Police On High-...
|Fri
|stayoffmymailbox
|1
|Police Identify Man Seen On Guthrie Home Survei...
|Fri
|ohyeah
|1
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Feb 10
|nappy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC