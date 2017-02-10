Security Heightened For Judges Following Norman Double Homicide

The Cleveland County Courthouse was on lockdown during the early morning hours of Feb. 8, and News 9 has learned at least two judges had officers stationed at their home while authorities searched for Timothy Michael Deffner, who was suspected of shooting and killing his estranged wife as well as her divorce attorney the night before. "It was very frightening," said Jeff Virgin, the Cleveland County Judge who presided over the divorce case between Deffner and his wife Cayann.

