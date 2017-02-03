...Report: Mixon not invited to 2017 ...

...Report: Mixon not invited to 2017 NFL Combine

Friday Feb 3 Read more: KTUL-TV Tulsa

Former University of Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon has not received an invite to the 2017 NFL Combine, reports show. USA Today's Tom Pelissero says that Mixon was not on Friday's final combine invite list.

