Quiet zone to go into effect in Norman
Beginning Friday at 12:01 a.m., the new quiet zone in Norman, meaning no train whistles, will go into effect. The BNSF Railway Company and Amtrak will begin observance of the new quiet zone with a gradual decrease of the train horns during the first 24 to 48 hours, after which the train horns will be silenced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster Jam Sets Up Shop At The Peake This Weekend
|16 min
|funnyvalentine
|1
|OKC Police: Rifle Found Downtown, Man Sought
|19 min
|fouronenine
|1
|Angela Lanadown Can't Sing
|2 hr
|DaTruth
|8
|Wendy Teague
|2 hr
|Wendy Teague Snatch
|52
|Dark.
|14 hr
|Oxylostit
|1
|R. Matt Hill
|21 hr
|Matt Hill is a Moron
|16
|Shawn Adams
|21 hr
|Shawn Adams is a ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC