Quiet zone to go into effect in Norman

Quiet zone to go into effect in Norman

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Beginning Friday at 12:01 a.m., the new quiet zone in Norman, meaning no train whistles, will go into effect. The BNSF Railway Company and Amtrak will begin observance of the new quiet zone with a gradual decrease of the train horns during the first 24 to 48 hours, after which the train horns will be silenced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monster Jam Sets Up Shop At The Peake This Weekend 16 min funnyvalentine 1
News OKC Police: Rifle Found Downtown, Man Sought 19 min fouronenine 1
Angela Lanadown Can't Sing 2 hr DaTruth 8
Wendy Teague 2 hr Wendy Teague Snatch 52
Dark. 14 hr Oxylostit 1
R. Matt Hill 21 hr Matt Hill is a Moron 16
Shawn Adams 21 hr Shawn Adams is a ... 8
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,319 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC