Quiet zone to go into effect in Norman

Beginning Friday at 12:01 a.m., the new quiet zone in Norman, meaning no train whistles, will go into effect. The BNSF Railway Company and Amtrak will begin observance of the new quiet zone with a gradual decrease of the train horns during the first 24 to 48 hours, after which the train horns will be silenced.

