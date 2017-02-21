Portions of Southern Plains face critical wildfire risk
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said Sunday sustained southwesterly winds from 20-30 mph and low humidity are likely from southeastern Colorado, along the border between Texas and New Mexico and in far western Texas. The wildfire danger will also be elevated in western Oklahoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|4 hr
|GiantClick
|17
|Angela Lansdown Fat & Stuck Up
|4 hr
|Matt Metheny
|2
|Wendy Teague
|4 hr
|MHS1991
|61
|OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As...
|Feb 21
|godsydrome
|1
|Family members were present when lawyer shot
|Feb 8
|anotheronebitesth...
|1
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot
|Feb 1
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|Jamie Dundee
|18
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC