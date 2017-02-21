Police Identify Suspect, Officer Involved In Norman Shooting
Marc David Watson, 37, was identified as the man shot by police during an altercation near Berry Road and Main Street, police said. Watson was taken to OU Medical Center via medical helicopter for a single gunshot wound to the face, police said.
