Piedmont Senior Cheerleader Accepted Into West Point
A Piedmont senior cheerleader recently got word she's been accepted into the United States Military Academy or "West Point". Abigail or "Abbie" Burris,17, maintains a 4.2 grade point average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heart to help: Through foundation, woman uses h...
|10 hr
|stonedtodeath
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Sun
|Debi
|13
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Sun
|GiantClick
|17
|Angela Lansdown Fat & Stuck Up
|Sun
|Matt Metheny
|2
|Wendy Teague
|Sun
|MHS1991
|61
|OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As...
|Feb 21
|godsydrome
|1
|Family members were present when lawyer shot
|Feb 8
|anotheronebitesth...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC