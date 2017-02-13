Paisley Cafe opens in Norman's west-s...

Paisley Cafe opens in Norman's west-side library

The cafe, operated by Alex Hall and Ranna Bigdely, opened in January to offer respite for library visitors. The cafe offers a variety of food and drink items including healthy, local options, Bigdely said.

