OU student memorialized, cause of dea...

OU student memorialized, cause of death released

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

NORMAN, OK A large crowd gathered at the Delta Upsilon fraternity house Tuesday night to remember OU finance major Kyle O'Brien,19. O'Brien, of Flower Mound, TX, fell to his death Friday night from a parking structure in Oklahoma City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moor public schools should not pray (May '14) 15 min Jamie Dundee 2
Wendy Teague 18 min MHS1991 46
Sean Stemm/Adam Bell Shooting... (Jan '11) 7 hr Babymama 14
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 17 hr TFCN 22
News Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ... 18 hr helpthechildren 1
Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16) 23 hr Scott Hanna 21
News Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide... Wed thataintworkin 2
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,762 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC