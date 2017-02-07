OU student found dead identified

Yesterday Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

NORMAN, OK The University of Oklahoma student who was found dead in downtown Oklahoma City has been identified by the university's Delta Upsilon fraternity as finance junior Kyle O'Brien. Just before 10:00 p.m. on February 3rd, patrons leaving the OKC Thunder game found O'Brien's body between two parking garages.

