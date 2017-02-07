OU student found dead identified
NORMAN, OK The University of Oklahoma student who was found dead in downtown Oklahoma City has been identified by the university's Delta Upsilon fraternity as finance junior Kyle O'Brien. Just before 10:00 p.m. on February 3rd, patrons leaving the OKC Thunder game found O'Brien's body between two parking garages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy Teague
|13 hr
|MHS1991
|43
|Woman found dead in burned Oklahoma City home, ...
|19 hr
|deadwomentellnotales
|1
|Religious leaders share their views on immigrat...
|Mon
|nineeleveneverhappen
|1
|What To Expect At Today's State Of The State Ad...
|Mon
|grandexpectations
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|Mon
|depressinglee
|1
|OU student who was found dead in downtown Oklah...
|Mon
|SupposePhartss
|2
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Mon
|I Hate Kim Lavonne
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC