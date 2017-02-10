OU Police investigating officer

The University of Oklahoma Police Department is investigating one of its own in the wake of this week's shootings that left a former Norman North High School principal and two others dead. In June 2015, Cayann Deffner filed an application to dismiss a protective order against Michael Deffner in which she wrote, "Michael has a friend that is an OU police officer, who notifies Michael any time anyone goes to the police about him."

