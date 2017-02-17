One Injured After Officer-Involved Shooting Near Norman High School
Officers responded to the scene at the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store building located at 1100 W. Main St. Norman Police tell News 9 a person was shot by an officer and transported to a local hospital. That person's condition is not known.
