Oklahoma's Travis Linville Releases 'Wishes' Video
Oklahoma's Travis Linville recently released Up Ahead now has a silky new video for album standout "Wishes". The video, which premiered yesterday at The Boot, shows Travis and his band performing performing surounded by Edison bulbs and pefectly juxtaposes the minimalist beauty of the song.
