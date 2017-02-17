Oklahoma Senate Panel Passes Education Savings Account Bill
Legislation creating education savings accounts for Oklahoma public school students has been approved by a state Senate panel in spite of critics who say it will siphon money away from public schools. The Senate Committee on Education voted 9-7 Monday to send the measure to the Senate floor for a vote.
