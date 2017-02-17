Oklahoma Senate Panel Passes Educatio...

Oklahoma Senate Panel Passes Education Savings Account Bill

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Legislation creating education savings accounts for Oklahoma public school students has been approved by a state Senate panel in spite of critics who say it will siphon money away from public schools. The Senate Committee on Education voted 9-7 Monday to send the measure to the Senate floor for a vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Storm Causes Flooding At OKC National Memorial ... 1 hr typeacall 1
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 3 hr PCN 6
News Oklahoma City considers taxes on short-term ren... 8 hr rentallol 2
Bakers Helper 10 hr Carol Yarborough 1
Sara Hart: Stuck Up 10 hr Jamie Dundee 1
Anglea Lansdown: Fat and Can't Sing 20 hr Nicole Lane 3
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) Sun Bishop Caractor 479
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC