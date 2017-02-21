Oklahoma City Democrat helps advance ...

Oklahoma City Democrat helps advance voucher bill for urban students

A Democratic state senator helped push a school voucher bill out of committee Monday, saying the legislation "gave me pause," but was ultimately best for the kids in her northeast Oklahoma City district. Senate Bill 560, authored by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, seeks to give students in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas access to parts of their state education funding for use at private schools, with low-income students receiving the highest amount.

