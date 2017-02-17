Oklahoma City-area housing starts jum...

Oklahoma City-area housing starts jump in January

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Homebuilder Denise Patterson show some of the features in one of her custom homes at 15317 Salem Creek Place, northwest of NW 150 and Santa Fe Avenue. [PHOTO BY CHRIS LANDSBERGER, THE OKLAHOMAN] After three years of construction declines - including a steep 15.8-percent drop in 2016, comparable to 15.6 percent in 2009, the second year of the Great Recession and national housing crash - 2017 started with a turnaround.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Commentary: Women's March in Washington, D.C. 3 hr great 1
News Oklahoma City businesses close to show immigran... Fri 152andu 1
News Oklahoma woman gets charged with unusual crime Fri howodd 1
News Monster Jam Sets Up Shop At The Peake This Weekend Fri funnyvalentine 1
News OKC Police: Rifle Found Downtown, Man Sought Fri fouronenine 1
Wendy Teague Fri Wendy Teague Snatch 52
Dark. Thu Oxylostit 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,540 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC