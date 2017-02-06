Oklahoma Business Briefs, Feb. 7

Oklahoma Business Briefs, Feb. 7

The Oklahoma Bankers Association praised President Donald Trump's executive order Friday to re-examine Dodd-Frank and the effect the legislation has had on small businesses, community banks and customers. Formally known as the Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the legislation has created regulatory challenges for banks and their consumers, the banking association said.

