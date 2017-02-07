OKC house fire claims one life, injur...

OKC house fire claims one life, injures three others

Oklahoma police say one woman was killed and three men were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and burns. OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - One person is dead and three others injured following an early morning house fire in Oklahoma City.

