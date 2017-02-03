Northwest Arkansas at slight risk for...

Northwest Arkansas at slight risk for severe weather Monday

Parts of Arkansas could see stormy weather late Monday and early Tuesday with damaging winds and large hail the biggest threats. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says parts of the state are at a slight risk Monday for bad weather, including Fort Smith and Fayetteville.

