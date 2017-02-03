Northwest Arkansas at slight risk for severe weather Monday
Parts of Arkansas could see stormy weather late Monday and early Tuesday with damaging winds and large hail the biggest threats. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says parts of the state are at a slight risk Monday for bad weather, including Fort Smith and Fayetteville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OU student who was found dead in downtown Oklah...
|23 min
|whattheylearn
|1
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|56 min
|I Hate Kim Lavonne
|3
|Wendy Teague
|1 hr
|Wendy Teague Snatch
|42
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|10 hr
|WarForOil
|21
|Transgender Oklahoman Received Hero Of Hope Award
|14 hr
|wedontneedantoher...
|1
|Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his p...
|Sun
|relatedtolizareds
|3
|Grandmother admits to horrifying abuse of grand...
|Sat
|Dress me Granny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC