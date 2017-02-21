Norman teen will not face murder char...

Norman teen will not face murder charges for shooting death

Thursday Feb 23

The 15-year-old Norman boy arrested for the deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Norman North High School student will not face murder charges. The Cleveland County District Attorney's office declined to file charges.

