Norman students box up love for OKC kids in need

Norman Middle School student Kiana Shull unloads a truck Thursday at Nichols Hills Elementary as she delivers some of the decorated boxes that were put together with essential items and encouraging notes for OKCPS students who are homeless and in need. More than 1,400 boxes were delivered in partnership with students and LOVEWORKS Leadership Inc. [Photos by Chris Landsberger, The Oklahoman] A group of Norman middle school students traveled Thursday to Oklahoma City to deliver some love to homeless elementary school students and others in need.

