Norman residents prepare for Mardi Gras parade

The 23rd annual Mardi Gras parade in downtown Norman is set to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. Preparade festivities start around 6 p.m. Costumed revelers, parade floats created by Mardi Gras krewes, lots of bead throwing and live music will mark the evening's festivities.

