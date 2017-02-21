Norman Police, Sunbeam Team For Care ...

Norman Police, Sunbeam Team For Care Trak Program

9 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Sunbeam Family Services and the Norman Police Department are launching Care Trak , a program that issues bracelets which emit a radio frequency to help officers electronically locate at-risk people who have wandered off or gone missing. The bracelets look similar to a watch, can be worn on a wrist or ankle, and are meant to be worn 24 hours a day.

