Norman police report officer-involved shooting; man shot and wounded
About a dozen police vehicles dotted the parking lot Monday afternoon of a Habitat for Humanity near W Main Street and Berry Avenue, where a man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting. Police received a call about 10:30 a.m. that a man with a crowbar was trying to break into a home at 908 Garver St., said Sarah Jensen, spokeswoman for the Norman Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|19 min
|PCN
|6
|Oklahoma City considers taxes on short-term ren...
|5 hr
|rentallol
|2
|Bakers Helper
|7 hr
|Carol Yarborough
|1
|Sara Hart: Stuck Up
|7 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Anglea Lansdown: Fat and Can't Sing
|17 hr
|Nicole Lane
|3
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Bishop Caractor
|479
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|14
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC