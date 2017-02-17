Norman police report officer-involved shooting; man shot and wounded

About a dozen police vehicles dotted the parking lot Monday afternoon of a Habitat for Humanity near W Main Street and Berry Avenue, where a man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting. Police received a call about 10:30 a.m. that a man with a crowbar was trying to break into a home at 908 Garver St., said Sarah Jensen, spokeswoman for the Norman Police Department.

