Norman police report officer-involved...

Norman police report officer-involved shooting; man shot and wounded

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

About a dozen police vehicles dotted the parking lot Monday afternoon of a Habitat for Humanity near W Main Street and Berry Avenue, where a man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting. Police received a call about 10:30 a.m. that a man with a crowbar was trying to break into a home at 908 Garver St., said Sarah Jensen, spokeswoman for the Norman Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 19 min PCN 6
News Oklahoma City considers taxes on short-term ren... 5 hr rentallol 2
Bakers Helper 7 hr Carol Yarborough 1
Sara Hart: Stuck Up 7 hr Jamie Dundee 1
Anglea Lansdown: Fat and Can't Sing 17 hr Nicole Lane 3
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) Sun Bishop Caractor 479
Stylist Brandi McCoy Sun Jamie Dundee 14
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,020,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC