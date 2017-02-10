Norman Police Release Interview Video...

Norman Police Release Interview Video With Amelia Molitor Following Joe Mixon Assault

Thursday Feb 9

Norman Police have released their interview video with Amelia Molitor, after she was punched by former Sooner running back Joe Mixon. The video, nearly an hour in length, shows Molitor sitting down with a Norman Police detective.

Norman, OK

