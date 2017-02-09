Norman police release 911 call relate...

Norman police release 911 call related to murder of former Norman principal

14 min ago

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Trisha Lane, near 48th Ave. NW and Robinson. Officials say 47-year-old Bryan Young's wife called 911 moments after he was shot multiple times by an intruder.

