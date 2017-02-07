Norman police confirm names of victims

Norman police confirm names of victims

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The victim found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Trisha Lane has been identified as 47-year-old Bryan Young. Young succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide... 33 min thataintworkin 2
News One Arrested In Connection With NW Okc Shooting 35 min thataintworkin 1
News Family members were present when lawyer shot 1 hr anotheronebitesth... 1
News Cities concerned about governor's proposal to e... 1 hr fodder 2
News Hillary Clinton Releases Video Statement, Says ... 2 hr Cupcake8433 2
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 2 hr Gilbert Johnson 4
News Wayback Wednesday: Operation Bongo rocks OKC 2 hr ilikemycoffeehot 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,670,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC