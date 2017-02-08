Norman PD Searches For Armed And Dang...

Norman PD Searches For Armed And Dangerous Man Related To Two Deadly Shootings

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Norman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Trisha Lane at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, officers located one adult male that had been shot multiple times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 7 hr TFCN 22
News Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ... 7 hr helpthechildren 1
Wendy Teague 11 hr Wendy Teague is Ugly 45
Melanie Zorka: Hot and Stuck Up! (Mar '16) 13 hr Scott Hanna 21
News Oklahoma City investigators asking for help ide... 14 hr thataintworkin 2
News One Arrested In Connection With NW Okc Shooting 14 hr thataintworkin 1
News Family members were present when lawyer shot 14 hr anotheronebitesth... 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC