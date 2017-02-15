Norman Notes

The downtown arts district has been named to honor the memory of Larry P. Walker, public arts board chairman for nine years and a patron of the arts in Norman for more than 40 years. Walker died Oct. 8. City council members unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday naming as the Walker Arts District an area between University Boulevard on the west, Carter Avenue on the east, Acres Street on the north and Eufaula Street on the south.

