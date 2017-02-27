Norman Homeowners Speak Out About Car Burglaries
Norman police are tracking a pattern of recurring car burglaries, but homeowners are upset the culprits have not been caught. A neighborhood watch sign at Olde Brook Court has not deterred thieves from hitting the area time and time again.
